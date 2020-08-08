Margot DeRosa

Passed away in her residence at Mulcaster Mews, Barrie on Friday August 7, 2020 in her 90th year. Loving wife of the late James Michael DeRosa. Dear mother of Jeffrey, James and his wife Sonia Bernardi. Cherished Grandmother of Mia and David. She will be missed by her sister Margarete Beermann (Hans), niece Janet Hinton (Mark) and her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Maria Moellers, sister Lotte, brother Joseph, brother Franz, Nephew Michael Beerman (Bev), Stepdaughter Doreen Veri (Daniel) and Stepson Dwayne De Rosa. In accordance with the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, attendance will be limited, all attendees are required to wear a face covering, as well as provide their name and telephone number to funeral home staff. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Hamilton.