Margot HAUSER

Passed away at her home on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in her 80th year. Loving mother of Steve Hauser (Jennifer) and Mark Hauser (Stacey). Proud grandmother of Christina (Kurt), Stephanie, Alexandra and Sadie. Dear sister of Doris Woltman (Harry) and Klaus Rossler. Margot will be greatly missed by her family and friends. As per Margot's wishes, a private service and cremation will be held, which will be announced at a later date, due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margot can be made to the Alzheimer's Society.