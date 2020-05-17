Marguerite passed away, in her 97th year. Beloved wife of Adrian (2000) and loving mother of Doreen (Hal Henschel) and Ken (Kerry Bakewell) and grandmother to Nicolle. Dear sister of Bernard and predeceased siblings, Edith, Kenneth, Kathleen. Marguerite would have celebrated her 98th Birthday on May 13th. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and good friend to many. She gave a lifetime of service to the Catholic Women's League of Georgetown and many other charities. She had a heart of gold, was very kind, funny and always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. We'll miss her dearly and know that she is at peace with her family in Heaven. We wish to thank the incredible staff at Simcoe Manor for their kindness, support and care. A private service was on Friday May 15th, 2020 in Georgetown. In memory, contributions can be made to Simcoe Manor, Beeton-Long Term Care. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store