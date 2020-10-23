1/
Marguerite Janet Williams
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother at Macassa Lodge Nursing Home on Tuesday October 20th 2020 in her 93rd year. Marguerite will be deeply missed by her devoted husband and best friend Kenneth. Loving mother of Debra (Marcel), Dennis (Janet) and Denise (Dave). Cherished grandmother of Christina (Davide), Silvio (Hollie), Mahoganie (Colin), Kerrie (Ben) and great grandmother of Kayla, Arianna, Natalia, Vanessa, Dante, Ada, Dorian and Calvin. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Ida Wark of Owen Sound. Marguerite took pride in caring for her family because they were her world. She also enjoyed knitting hats, mittens and booties for the Neonatal Unit through Red Cross in Pembroke and in later years donating dozens of mittens which decorated the town's tree at Christmas time in Bellville. Special thanks to the nurses, PSWs, and staff at Macassa Lodge Nursing Home for their wonderful care and compassion. Arrangements have been entrusted to DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 905-662-2948.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
