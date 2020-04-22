|
It is with great heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Maria Adelaide Graça at home from a short courageous battle with cancer on April 19, 2020, at the age of 73. Maria was the caring and beloved wife of the late José Graça of 46 years. Loving mother of Romana (Federico) Collura and Brio Graça. She was the loving grandmother to Filipe. Daughter of the late António and Ermelinda Ramos. Dear daughter-in-law of the late Heitor de Medeiros and Maria Cecilia Graça. Loving sister of António (Conceição), Leonilda (Gilberto), late José (Iberia), Ermelinda (Avelino), Margarida (late Jão), and João (Maria da Luz). She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends in the Azores, Canada, and the US. Maria will always be remembered as a very devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved being with her grandson and family. Maria always loved helping people in the community. She greatly enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, cooking, and crafting. Thank you to all the caring staff from the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre, and the VON nurses and Bayshore staff. Due to COVID-19, a private immediate family gathering will take place at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel, followed by Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. Family and friends will be notified at a later date when we are able to have a church mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Good Shepherd, if you would like.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020