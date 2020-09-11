1/1
Maria BAK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maria on the morning of September 10, 2020 at the age of 85. She now joins her devoted husband Franciszek. Loving sister to Sophie (Earl deceased), Joni (Jakub), Ed (Mary Pat), and Joe (Sheila). Proud mother to Stan (Jola), Bonnie, Wendy (Gary), and Renia (JC). Devoted Babcia to Kasia (Anthony), Alicia (Thomas), Nathalie, Christopher, Chantel, Thomas, Adam (Natalie), Michaela, Asacia, and Jean-Luc. Adoring Prababcia to Zachary, Cora, and Lidia. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Macassa Lodge. Family and Friends (wearing face masks and honouring physically distancing) are welcome to a Mass at St. Stanislaus Church on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to Covid-19, please follow the instruction of the funeral home staff when you arrive at church. A private visitation and burial will be held. A Celebration of Life will be postponed to a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can kindly be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Truscott, Brown & Dwyer Funeral Chapel
1309 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8M1H2
9055492417
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Truscott, Brown & Dwyer Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved