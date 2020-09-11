It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maria on the morning of September 10, 2020 at the age of 85. She now joins her devoted husband Franciszek. Loving sister to Sophie (Earl deceased), Joni (Jakub), Ed (Mary Pat), and Joe (Sheila). Proud mother to Stan (Jola), Bonnie, Wendy (Gary), and Renia (JC). Devoted Babcia to Kasia (Anthony), Alicia (Thomas), Nathalie, Christopher, Chantel, Thomas, Adam (Natalie), Michaela, Asacia, and Jean-Luc. Adoring Prababcia to Zachary, Cora, and Lidia. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Macassa Lodge. Family and Friends (wearing face masks and honouring physically distancing) are welcome to a Mass at St. Stanislaus Church on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to Covid-19, please follow the instruction of the funeral home staff when you arrive at church. A private visitation and burial will be held. A Celebration of Life will be postponed to a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can kindly be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.