Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Cianciosi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Cianciosi

Add a Memory
Maria Cianciosi Obituary
The family of the late Maria Cianciosi would like to sincerely thank family and friends for their love and support during our time of sorrow. Thank you also for the Mass Cards, donations, meals, gift baskets and floral tributes, they were greatly appreciated. We lovingly thank the pallbearers and readers at the funeral service. Thank yu to Friscolanti Funeral home for their compassion and assistance. A special thank you for the spiritual guidance, support and beautiful service from Father Francesco Cucchi from St. Anthony Padua Parish. A mass in memory of Maria willbe celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish "Loving and kind in all her ways, close in our hearts she will always stay."
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -