The family of the late Maria Cianciosi would like to sincerely thank family and friends for their love and support during our time of sorrow. Thank you also for the Mass Cards, donations, meals, gift baskets and floral tributes, they were greatly appreciated. We lovingly thank the pallbearers and readers at the funeral service. Thank yu to Friscolanti Funeral home for their compassion and assistance. A special thank you for the spiritual guidance, support and beautiful service from Father Francesco Cucchi from St. Anthony Padua Parish. A mass in memory of Maria willbe celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish "Loving and kind in all her ways, close in our hearts she will always stay."