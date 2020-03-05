|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Maria Cioara at St. Peters Hospital on March 3rd, 2020 in her 94th year. Maria is forever reunited with her late husband Nicolai, as well as her mother Julianna, and son Eugen Cioara. Proud mother of Eugen and Eugenia. Loving grandmother to Richard Cioara. Will be dearly missed by her great-grandchild Nadia Cioara, as well as step-grandchildren Florin, Ramona, and Carmen. Great-great-grandmother to Jessie, Chanel, and Daniel. Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, especially by her dear friend Silvia. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL (43 Barton St, E. Hamilton) on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. Vigils will begin at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will begin at Holy Resurrection Romanian Church on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Burlington.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 5, 2020