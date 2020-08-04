1/1
Maria CISTERNINO
1937-2020 Peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Peter's Hospital on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Matteo Cisternino, loving mother of Philomena Piedigrossi (Nevio), Giovanni, and Walter (Diana). Dearest Nonna of Nick, Mary, Amanda, Chris, Daniella (Kasra), Bianca, Jonathan, Julien, and Joshua. Great-grandmother to Gianluca. Deeply missed by sisters, late brother, and brother-in-laws from San Giovanni Rotondo Milano, and Germany. Also survived by sister-in-law Josie (the late Matteo) Siena, Antonio Cisternino (Lucy), Michelle Cisternino (Maria), as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to the Family Doctor Morrey Black and intern Laura, as well as to all the outstanding staff at St. Peters Hospital, 88 Maplewood Ave., Hamilton for all their loving care. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home 947, Rymal Road E. Hamilton. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 4, 2020.
