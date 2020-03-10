Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Maria Crisci, age 88, on Friday March 6, 2020 at Milton District Hospital. She was a loving and devoted wife to Giuseppe (Joe) Crisci for 68 years. Loving mother of Carmelina (Donald Carman), John Crisci (Ivana) and Angela (Oscar Gazzola). Her unconditional love will be missed by her grandchildren; Joe Carman (Kierstyn), Christina (Matthew Arakelian), Bruno, Johnny, Joseph, Jesse, Dario, Victoria (Daniel Kulla), Anthony and Chiara. Many hugs and kisses will be forever missed by her great grandchildren; Zoey, Ayden, Isabella and Dylan. She is survived by her sister Carmela Domanico and predeceased by her sister Paolina Licata. She will be greatly missed by all of her extended family and friends. Thank you to the caring staff of M.D.H. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 7-9 pm and on Friday from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 139 Martin St., Milton on Saturday at 11am. Interment to follow at Milton Evergreen Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Maria to the Milton District Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 10, 2020
