Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice in Hamilton, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale D'Angelo (Oct. 13, 2019). Cherished sister of the late Giuseppe Parete (late Maria), the late Pasquale Parete (Elizabeth La Grotta), the late Giovanni Parete, the late Rosalia Cavalucci (Donato), Anna Pietrangelo (Nunzio) and Assunta D'Alimonte (Gino). Dear sister-in-law of Giuseppe (Rosalia), Francesca D'Angelo, Angela Buccella (Giuseppe), Maria D'Alfonso (Camillo), Rosalia Parete (Cesidio), the late Camillo D'Angelo, Anna Di Giovanni (Pasquale) and Donato D'Angelo (Anna). Maria will be missed and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment at Bayview Cemetery & Mausoleum in Burlington. If desired, memorial contributions to the Juravinski Cancer Centre or The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020