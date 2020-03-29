|
The Family of Maria Bettencourt sorrowfully share her passing on March 24, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in her 80th yr. Born in Mosteiros, San Miguel, Azores to Jose Alves Botelho and Marianna Andrade. Beloved wife to Jose Miguel Bettencourt for 56 yrs. Mother to Jorge(Ana),Antonio(Sarah), Annabella(Jason), Nancy(Donato). Vavo to 10 Grandchildren. Her loss will be felt by her surviving siblings,inlaws,nieces,nephews,Godchildren, cousins,extended family and friends in Canada, USA and San Miguel. Her joys in life were taking care of her family, her flower gardens, creating beautiful needlework, embroidery and portuguese crochet. She was a kind hearted gentle soul. Even through illness the devotion she had for her family was an inspiration to all. Special Thanks to the staff of St. Joseph´s and Heritage Green Nursing Home. Due to Pandemic restrictions a private visitation will be held on April 1st at funeral home with funeral rites at Holy Sepulchre Cementery. A Memorial Mass at St. Mary´s Catholic Church and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Schizophrenia Society of Ontario or The Kidney Foundation Of Canada, Ontario Branch. Mama is singing with Angels now and tending the gardens in Paradise.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 29, 2020