Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Deer Park Villa on Monday February 24, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Jose for 59 years. Dear daughter of the late Francisco and Juvita Mederios and daughter-in-law of the late Francisco and Filomena Simoes. Loving mother of Arnaldo and Barbara Simoes, Maria and Louie Petrou, the late Nemesia Fragata, Esilda and Stan Gray, Joseph and Silvana Simoes, and Filomena and Joseph Pereira. Beloved Avó of Nick, Christian, the late Christopher, Taylor, Connor, Ezequiel, Paulo, Lauren, Joshua, Serina, Julia, Olivia, and Sofia. Great-grandmother of Joseph and Freya. Predeceased by her brother Manuel and sister Delores. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., (near James) on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Vigil prayers Thursday at 2:15 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday February 28, 2020 at St. Ann's Church, 120 Sherman Ave. N., at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery on Stoney Creek Mountain. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020