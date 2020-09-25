It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Maria on September 22, 2020 in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband Amadeu de Oliveira. Daughter of the late Manuel dos Santos Neto and the late Victoria Marques Fidalgo. Beloved mother of John Oliveira (Rose), Rose Reis (Carlos), Fátima Carvalho (Tony) and Carlos Oliveira. Loving Vovó of Sam, Cristina (Chad), Dianna (Sean), Jennifer (Ari), Juliana (Paul), Jessica (Jamie) and Marisa (Brandon). Affectionate bisavó to Oliver, Oscar, Ronan, Isla, Milena, Evangeline, Romano, Katarina, Atlas and Elise. Loving sister and friend of Rosa Marques Neto, Nazaré Merandeiro Neto, Otilia Merandeiro Neto and predeaceased by Alice Merandeiro Neto and Conceição Merandeiro Neto (titi São), from Portugal. A special thanks to all the front line staff in Oak Grove ward at St. Joseph's Villa of Dundas. A private family funeral will be taking place. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St Joseph's Villa Memorial fund or your favourite charity would be greatly appreciated by the family. We are going to miss our mother's laughter and her love of songs and singing.