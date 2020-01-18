|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Maria (nee Sebastiano), in her 78th year was the beloved wife and soul mate of Luigi Del Sordo for over 57 years. Devoted and much-loved mother of Teresa Petrina, Pasquale and his wife Alice, and Emilio (Em). Proud and loving Nonna of Alexandra, Joseph, Maria, Luigi, and Luca. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Filomena (the late Celestino Minotti), Eda (the late Stefano Camillo), the late Carlo Del Sordo (Nicolina), the late Rosenella (the late Flaviano Del Sordo), Mastrangelo Maria (Angelo), Flavio Del Sordo (Ruth), and Armando Del Sordo (Adelina). Forever in the hearts of her many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends in Canada and Italy. Sadly missed by her precious grand dog Jack. A heartfelt thank you to Maria's personal support workers for their care and compassion, and to Dr. Tozer, Dr. Shott, Dr. Simms, and the nurses and staff at Juravinksi Hospital for their professionalism and empathy. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905-574-0405) on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Catherine of Siena Parish at Our Lady of Lourdes site on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Burlington. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020