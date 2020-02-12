|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Maria Dos Anjos Sousa Pacheco, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 9th at St. Josephs Hospital. Maria will reconnect with her late husband Eugenio Fontes Pacheco. She was a loving mother and mother in law to Eugenia (Antonio) Rodrigues, Ana M. (Armindo) Tavares, M. Lurdes (Mario) Pingao, M. Paixão (Vasco) Tavares, M. Piedade (Rogerio) Teixeira, Antonio (Lidia) Pacheco, Rita (Alex) Norry, and Zenaide (Fredy) Pineda. She was also an adoring Avo to her 18 grandkids, a dear Bizavo to 15 great grandchildren, a loving aunt to nieces and nephews and a cherished friend to many. Maria was born in in Ponta Garça, Sao Miguel, Portugal where she married, started her family and enjoyed time with those she loved. She immigrated to Canada in 1989 with her husband, reuniting with her children, building a new life, cherishing family and forging new friendships. We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at St. Joseph's Hospital for all their care and dedication. A special thanks to Dr. Matos and her staff for all their years of care, to Paramed Staff for their home support and Macassa Lodge for their day program. Her strong faith, generous heart and family values will be remembered by all who knew her. Mom, God had you in his arms and we will have you forever in our hearts. Rest in peace sweet angel. Visitation will be held at Friscolanti Funeral Home (43 Barton St. E, Hamilton) on Friday February 14th from 2-4 and 5-9. Vigil prayers will begin Friday at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church on Saturday February 15th at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020