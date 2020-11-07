Peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on November 5, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Jose for 55 years. Loving mother of Rui Martins, Otilia and Joe Paiva, Odesia O'Day and Mike Martins. Cherished Avo of Ashley, Andrew, Nicole, Amy, Tara, Zachery, Breanna, Dylan and Madison. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Manuel and the late Maria Alves, Maria and Agostinho Alexandre, the late Jose and Lilia Bettencourt, the late Maria Jose and Luis Carvalho, Maria and Manuel Ferreira, Ilda and the late Manuel Filipe, Gilda and Manuel Carvalho, Amorim and Gloria Raposo and Manuela Travasso. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Special thank you to all the staff at the General Hospital, 3 West I.C.U for all their care and compassion. Due to capacity restrictions you may be required to wait. Wearing of a mask and capacity restrictions are also in effect at the church and cemetery. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL 43 Barton St. E. on Sunday, November 8, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A private Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary's Church with a private entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. "Loved by all, forever in our hearts."