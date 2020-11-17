It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing away of our precious Maria on November 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Michele for 64 years. Cherished Mamma of Carm and Gail Filice, Nina and Domenic Lascala. Loving Nonna of Mike and Ashley Filice, Erin and Nick Finelli. Bisnonna of Abby Finelli and Dylan Filice. Predeceased by parents Francesco and Agnese Scornaienchi and in-laws Carmine and Virginia Filice. Fondly remembered by Joseph and Anthony Lascala; sisters Elena late Eugenio Filice) and Ida (late Ignazio Fortino) of Italy. In-laws Serafina (late Gugliemo Ciardullo), late Giuseppe Filice (Maria) of Italy, Maria (late Carmine Perrelli) and Mario and Kris Filice. Maria will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends in Canada and Italy. Maria was a generous woman who always welcomed everyone into her home ready with an espresso and a meal. Maria loved to bake and cook, but her greatest love was for her family especially her grandchildren; and great grandchildren that unfortunately due to her disease she didn't get to know and enjoy. Special thanks to Tina at the LIHN and the PSW's from Paramed and Bayshore. We could not have done it without all of you and our Dad who took such good care of Mom during her illness. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society, Frontal Temporal Dementia Division. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
"Mamma sei sempre nel nostro cuori"