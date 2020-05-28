Gallo, Maria (nee Mazzuca) With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mother at her home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Francesco Gallo. Adoring mother and mother-in-law of Nino and Nella, Renato and Rosanna, Claudio and Voitek (David) Litwinski, Franca and Michael Smart, and the late Natale. Loving Nonna of Daniella and Michael Galli, Frank and Kate Gallo, Melissa and Michael O'Neill, Sonia and Krista Gallo, and Allayah Smart. Cherished great-grandmother of Jude and Layla Galli, and Penelope, Massimo and Marcelo Gallo. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Rafaele and Chiara Mazzuca, Rosina and the late Eugenio Mazzuca, Maria and the late Francesco Mazzuca, the late Ignazio and Ida Filice, Elvira and the late Giovanni Mazzuca, Santo and Ida Mazzuca, Antonio and Giuseppina Mazzuca, Rosa and the late Antonio Scornaienchi, Pileria and the late Giovanni Fortino, the late Ernesto and Giovanna Gallo, the late Anna and Francesco Greco, the late Angela and Giovanni Grimoli, the late Carmine and Serafina Gallo, Maria and the late Giuseppe Gallo, the late Eugenio and Maria Gallo. Maria will be dearly missed by nieces and nephew in Canada and Italy. Special thanks to her caregiver Rosalinda Garcia, VON Lucinda and all the L.I.H.N. staff for their care and support. Due to mandated restrictions, a private service has been reserved for designated family and friends. Maria's family welcomes messages of condolences at friscolanti.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society. Precious mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. You will always remain a part of our hearts and will be cherished and loved forever. We love you.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 28, 2020.