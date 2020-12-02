1/1
Maria Giovanna Bianco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(nee Martucci) It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother and Nonna on December 1, 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Pellegrino. Loving mother of Angela (Giorgio) Maddalena and Antonietta (Elio) Vanni. Cherished Nonna of Silvana (Tony) Villella, Luciano (Ida) Maddalena, Marisa (Tony) Saltarelli, Roberto Maddalena, Sandra (Dennis) Olivieri and Bisnonna of Daniel (Mandy), Alex (Tizianna), Adriano, Jason, Julian (Ashley), Fabio, Jennifer and great-great-grandmother of Alianna, Elisa and Lorelai. Predeceased by her parents Giuseppe and Maria Antonia Martucci and her siblings Pellegrina, Orazio, Giorgio, Carmine and survived by her sisters-in-law Carmela, Maria and Maria Grazia. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Special thank you to all the staff Grace Villa Nursing Home for all their care and compassion. Visitation will take place at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. There is a limit on the number of people who can attend the visitation and mass, and all guests are required to RSVP on Maria's tribute page at www.friscolanti.com. Please wait in your vehicle until your scheduled visitation time. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at All Souls Church at 9:30 a.m., followed by a private committal at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. In accordance with public health mandates, all guests must wear a mask and practice physical distancing while at the funeral home, church, and at the cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved