(nee Martucci) It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother and Nonna on December 1, 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Pellegrino. Loving mother of Angela (Giorgio) Maddalena and Antonietta (Elio) Vanni. Cherished Nonna of Silvana (Tony) Villella, Luciano (Ida) Maddalena, Marisa (Tony) Saltarelli, Roberto Maddalena, Sandra (Dennis) Olivieri and Bisnonna of Daniel (Mandy), Alex (Tizianna), Adriano, Jason, Julian (Ashley), Fabio, Jennifer and great-great-grandmother of Alianna, Elisa and Lorelai. Predeceased by her parents Giuseppe and Maria Antonia Martucci and her siblings Pellegrina, Orazio, Giorgio, Carmine and survived by her sisters-in-law Carmela, Maria and Maria Grazia. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Special thank you to all the staff Grace Villa Nursing Home for all their care and compassion. Visitation will take place at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. There is a limit on the number of people who can attend the visitation and mass, and all guests are required to RSVP on Maria's tribute page at www.friscolanti.com
. Please wait in your vehicle until your scheduled visitation time. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at All Souls Church at 9:30 a.m., followed by a private committal at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. In accordance with public health mandates, all guests must wear a mask and practice physical distancing while at the funeral home, church, and at the cemetery.