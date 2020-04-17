|
|
With heavy hearts we announce that Maria Simboli of Hamilton, Ontario passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas. Maria was predeceased by her much loved husband Angelo in 2002. Devoted mother of JoAnne (Armando) Brunetti, Toni (Stephen) Peters and Lorena Simboli. Cherished nonna of Vanessa (Greg), Michael (Suzanne), Adam, Vincent, Angela (Kyle) and Erin (Jesse). Bisnonna to Lucas, Victoria and Gabriel. Maria is survived by her sisters Rina in Hamilton and Yole in Pescina, Italy. Maria was born in Pescina to Antonietta and Antonio Di Nicola. Maria will be missed greatly by many friends, nieces and nephews. The entire family would like to extend a warm thank you to medical, nursing and attendant staff at St. Joseph's Villa for their outstanding care and going beyond the call of duty assuring that our mother was cared for every single day during the last 4 years. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a service and reception will be held at a later date. No visitation is permitted and entombment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington, Ontario. Please do not send flowers due to the current restrictions. Donations in Maria's name can be made to St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas, Ontario. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, BURLINGTON (905.527.0405) For those who wish, memorial donations made to the would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020