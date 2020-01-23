|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 21, 2020 in her 84th year. Devoted wife to Stanislaw of 64 years. Loving mother of Helen and Henry. Cherished babcia to Ashlee (Scott), Steven, Samson, Nicole, Sally, Laurel, Connor, and pra-babcia to Benjamin, Jonathan, Quinn, and Rowan. She will be lovingly remembered by her nephews Ted and Jon (Susie), sister Aniela and extended family in Poland. Since immigrating to Canada in 1961, Maria was an active and cherished member of the Polish community in the Burlington and Hamilton area. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Maple Villa Long Term Care Centre for their endless support. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the Maple Villa LTC, Burlington in Maria's memory. Visitation will be held at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street E. (at Kenilworth) in Hamilton on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 8 Saint Ann St. in Hamilton on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mountview Gardens Cemetery in Stoney Creek. Online condolences can be left at www.MarkeyDermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 23, 2020