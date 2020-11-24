1958-2020. It is with deep sorrow and very heavy hearts we announce the passing of Maria on Friday, November 20, 2020. After a courageous battle with cancer, Maria was taken from us and passed into the kingdom of God. Beloved wife of Michael Gower. Cherished mother of Michael (Jackie), and James (Kristy) and treasured Nonna to Julia and Jacob. Daughter to the late Edda and Damiano. Daughter in law to the late William and Isabel. Maria will be missed by sister Zina (John), brother Johnny and brother-in-law Bill (Luba) Nephew Paolo (Valerie) and many, many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends both here and in Italy Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private visitation by invite-only will take place at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton on Wednesday, November 25. Funeral to follow on Thursday, November 26th at St. Margaret Mary, 20 Idlewood Ave., Hamilton at 11:00 am. The mass will be open (with limited numbers) to those who wish to pay their respects and say goodbye to Maria. For further details and to register for the mass, please visit www.bay gardens.ca
