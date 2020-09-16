Peacefully at home surrounded by her family Sunday, September 13, 2020 in her 78th year. Loving wife of the late Dimas. Maria was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Loving mother of Suzette and Joe Raposo, Robert and Nancy Pacheco, caring vavo of Jamie-Lynn, Jerry, Grace, Gabriella and Milena and great vavo of Kaitlynn and Jordana. A special thank you to the palliative care team. Especially Carly and Tracy who kept our mom comfortable and treated her gently and respectively throughout her last days. Visitation will be held at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel 43 Barton St E on Thursday, September 17th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Guests will be required to wear a mask. Due to capacity restrictions you may be required to wait. Funeral mass will be offered at St. Mary's church following visitation at 1:30 p.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Capacity restrictions in effect.