Maria (Hetzel) HEIDT
Born March 17, 1924 in Yugoslavia. Passed away on May 4th at the Clarion LTC in Stoney Creek at the age of 96. Predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, Karl Heidt. Survived by her sister Pauline Stojan. Adored by her niece and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews and families. A private family burial is planned at Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.dbrobinson.com "We will love you always, Tante."


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 6, 2020.
