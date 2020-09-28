It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Maria at Idlewyld Manor, surrounded by her family on September 24, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Joao Luis Pereira and nine brothers and sisters. Loving sister to Maria (Eduardo), Humberto (Lina), and sister-in-law Maria Cabral. Loving mother to Jose (Gabriella), Filomena (Jose), Fatima (Antonio), Berto (Elizabeth), Joao (Helena), and Paulo (Nelia). Adored grandmother to Jeffrey (Christy), Brian (Tanya), Johnathon (Stacey), Ines (Leo), Andrea, Felipe (Sandra), Victoria (James), Michael (Jessica), Lizz (Dan), Joshua, Jay (Sara), Tania (Marc) and Mark. Great-grandmother to Chelsie, Tyson, Nevan, Benjamin, Avery, Lia, Mason, Andre, Anthony, Kimberly, Evelyn and Capri. Maria will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins in Azorces, United States, Canada and Brazil. We would like to thank all the staff at Idlewyld Manor for everything they did, especially the last couple of days. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905-574-0405) on Monday from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Due to Covid 19 a private family mass will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in St. Catherine of Siena, Our Lady of Lourdes Site, Hamilton. Burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Ancaster. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca