Passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Evangelos and her loving daughter Stephanie Alabakopoulos. Cherished mother of Thomas (Roula), Anne Terzis (Michael), and Paul (Sharon). Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her brothers Peter Zaharias, George Zaharias and sister Vasiliki Minos. Maria will be dearly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends in Canada, Greece, Macedonia, Australia and the United States. She loved knitting and was an amazing cook...her pita will be greatly missed. A special thank you the team at St. Peter's Residence for the loving care given to Maria and her family. A private family service has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke would be sincerely appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 20, 2020.
