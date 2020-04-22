|
It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Maria Silva at Arbour Creek Care Centre on April 21, 2020 in her 89th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Manuel (1992). Loving mother to Mary(Joe), Joseph and Elizabeth. Cherished grandmother to Matthew and Christine (Chad) and great grandmother to Alexis and Olivia. Predeceased by her brothers Jose, Manuel, Bento, Virginio, Joao and Antonio. Maria is predeceased by her parents Antonio and Rosalina (nee Oliveira). Maria will always be remembered as a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She especially loved visits with her little great granddaughters. She always wanted to help her family and friends in any way she could, especially by making her home cooked meals. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Thank you to all the staff at Arbour Creek Care Centre for all their compassion and care. Due to current health regulations, a private family service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . Condolences can be made by contacting Friscolanti Funeral Home at 905-522-0912. An online message of condolence can also be expressed at www.friscolanti.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020