Our beloved Mom and Grandma passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at St. Joseph's Hospital on February 5, 2020 at 92 years old. Beloved wife of the late Manuel Medeiros for 69 years. Loving mother of Eduardo Manuel (Almerinda) Medeiros, Bento (Alda) Medeiros, Maria do Carmo (late José) Almeida, Ana (late José Guilherme) Teles and Maria (Duarte) Piques. Dear Avô of nine grandchildren Ana Catarina, Pedro, Paulo, Ana Sofia, David, Biatriz, Kevin, José Guilherme e Joana and dear Bisavô of five great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of Maria do Carmo Borges, Conceiçao Carreiro and her late brothers Bento, José and Eduardo Fumo. Maria Joana will be missed by her family and friends from Agua de Pau, São Miguel (Açores) and Canada. Many thanks to St. Joseph's Hospital nurses and Legion of Mary for their care and compassion. A special thanks to Saint Elizabeth Home Care PSW for all their help and care during the past years. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St.E., on Friday from 2-4 and 5-9 p.m. Vigil prayers on Friday at 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary's Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020