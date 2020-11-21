November 19, 2020 peacefully, of complications from dementia in her 95th year. Born Maria Vasylyshyn in Western Ukraine on October 25, 1926. Mary worked in Austria from 1941 until after the war. She then immigrated to Canada in 1948; she lived in B.C. before moving to Hamilton in 1954. Predeceased by her parents, two brothers and one sister, all in Ukraine. Predeceased by her husband Gregor Partola in 1951, daughter-in-law Kathy Partola (nee Czmuniewicz) in 2006, and husband Gregor Kononchuk in 2009. Left to continue her legacy are her son Gregor Partola and his wife Linda, grandchildren Tanya Antolich and her husband Christopher, and Andrew Partola and his wife Tania, and great-grandchildren Morgan, Carter and Riley Coffell, niece Maria Manko, and nieces, nephews, and cousins all in Ukraine. Mary had a passion for gardening, growing flowers, and sewing, and loved children, birds and small animals. A BIG THANK YOU goes out to the entire nursing and support staff at Orchard Terrace Care Centre in Stoney Creek, who cared for my mother since 2008. You became her extended family and your compassion will never be forgotten. May her memory be eternal. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please RSVP in advance by calling 905-547-1121. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. A graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday November 24th. Please RSVP in advance by calling 905-547-1121.