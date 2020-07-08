1/1
Maria Louisa "Wies" (Apledoorn) Wright
Age 96 of Burlington, passed away peacefully at Rockwood Terrace, Durham, on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born in de Bilt, Netherlands on September 28, 1923, she moved to Canada in 1947 to marry a Canadian Soldier, Oscar Willis "Bill" Wright. In 1953, they settled in Burlington where she lived in the same house for 62 years. Mother to Dave of Walkerton, Carol (Darryl) Denton of Texas, and Frances (Edward) Agnew of Walkerton. Oma to Kimberley (Sabeel), Tim, Terrance (Erica) and great-grandma "Oma" to Sarah, Omar, Sofia, Sobia, Sami and Timmy. Predeceased by her husband Bill, granddaughter Rebekah, three sisters and a brother. Thank you to the staff at Rockwood Terrace, Durham, for their wonderful care of Wies, especially as our family could not visit in person due to the pandemic. Your kindness will not be forgotten. A private family memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Cameron's, Walkerton. A livestream of the memorial service will be available for the public. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the South Bruce Grey Health Centre - Chesley Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Cards available at Cameron's (519-881-1273) Donations and condolences may also be made online at www.cameronfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 8, 2020.
