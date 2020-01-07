|
Peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Monday, January 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jose Mateus DeLima. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Anibal and Maria, Alvaro and Pauline and Joseph and Frances. Cherished Vavó of Nellie and Vito, Brianna and Craig, Brandon and Corrie, Lucas and Chelsea, Nicholas, Victoria and Bisavó of Scarlet, Everett, Penelope and Noah. Dearest sister of the late Alvaro and Jose`, she will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Maria was a dedicated parishioner of St. Mary's Church and retired as a seamstress with over 25 years of service with Coppley's. Special thanks to the staff at St. Peter's Hospital, (3rd floor, East Wing) for their care and compassion. Resting at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL; 43 Barton St. E., on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary's Church on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. "You will be greatly missed and forever in are hearts."