Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by her loving family on March 30, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Calogero. Loving mother of Josephine and the late Anthony Merolli, Rose and Frank Ventimiglia and Sam and Darlene Mantione. Cherished Nonna of Kristina and Floris, Katherine and Tony, Andréa and Alexandre, Pia Maria and Mat, Michael and Rita, Annemarie and Sheldon, and Margaret. Carissima Bisnonna of Matteo, Antonella, John Calvin, Eloise, Enzo, Lucy and Rocco. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Nicola and Angela Cino, Salvatore and Giuseppina Cino, Clara Cino and Lucia Ionni. Predeceased by her siblings and in-laws, Rosa and Giuseppe Cicero, Gaspare and Anna Cino, Carmelina and Francesco Sferrazza Papa, Elia and Giovanna Cino and Giuseppe Cino. Also by her in-laws, Giuseppina and Salvatore Agro, Maria and Pietro Modica, Angela and Giuseppe Morreale, Eleanora and Charlie Andronico, and Marianna and Alfonso Destro. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends here and in Italy. Maria faithfully prayed the rosary and was a member of the Catholic Women's League at Regina Mundi Parish. Due to the current global situation, a private visitation and entombment has taken place. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Your expressions of sympathy can be expressed using the online guest book at: www.friscolanti.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020