Maria MARAZZATO

It is with sorrow and gratitude for the time we were blessed with our 'Nonna', that we announce that God has welcomed our joyful, energetic and smiling Maria into heaven. On October 4, 2020 Maria peacefully joined her 'Gianni' (Giovanni Marazzato) and granddaughter Olivia (Smosarski). Together their laughter will light up the skies. Maria was a mother, daughter, sister and best friend to many and has left a piece of herself with all of us. Forever cherished by her children Diane Braemer, Dan Marazzato (Adrienne) and Belinda Marazzato. Loving and doting Nonna to Danielle and Marc Braemer, Ben, Gabrielle and Max Smosarski, and Alexandra and Isabella Marazzato. She will be deeply missed by her siblings Tony Bortolotto (Fernanda) and sister Josie (the late Agusto Boin), the late Sevarino Bortolotto (Rosa), the late Gaetano Bortolotto (Maria). Predeceased by her loving parents Ricardo and Amabile Bortolotto. She will also be dearly missed by her sister-in-law Giovanna Coro (the late Gino), predeceased by her in-laws Renzo Marazzato (the late Caterina), Maria Marcon, Sevarino Marazzato, Rometta Cazzaro and Guglielmo Marazzato. Zia Maria will be remembered by her nieces and nephews for her laughter and love. Maria will be deeply missed by lifelong friends Bernie, Alda and Ida who often shared meaningful chats and visits. Everyone's 'Nonna' extended her home and heart to all who stopped by. A sanctuary for many who were welcomed with delicious food, a patient ear and a quirky laugh. She lived with humble integrity and instilled strong family values in all of us. Nonna always saw the good in people and lightened life's challenges with positivity and humour. A Visitation Service will be held on Thursday, October 8 at 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Bay Gardens Funeral Home (947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton) with a funeral mass to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Annunciation of our Lord Parish (270 Limeridge Road West, Hamilton). Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a capacity of 80 people. A private family interment will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Maria may be made to Wellwood (www.wellwood.ca
) a charity close to our hearts. "You are the wind beneath our wings"