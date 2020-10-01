1/1
Maria (Mara) MARN
February 13, 1937 - September 28, 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Mara Marn on Monday, September 28th. She left us peacefully, cradled in the arms of her loving family. Predeceased by her brother Ljuban Todorovic. She leaves behind Gojko, her beloved husband and best friend of 63 years. Dear mother to Gordana (Rick Falikowski) and Alex (Ann Marie). Cherished Baba to Amanda, Jennifer, Jessica and Samantha. Forever loved by her brother Pera Todorovic, her dear sister in law Clerma Todorovic, nephews Andre (Vaysha) and Mark(Joy) and many more family, friends and kumova. She taught us the meaning of love and compassion. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private. If you wish to attend please contact the family at alex@marn.ca to reserve a spot.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 1, 2020.
