Maria MONIZ

Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10th, 2020, at the Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Guilherme. Loving mother of Maria (Jose), the late Jose Manuel (Louise), and John. Sister of the late Manuel Duarte (the late Ermelinda), the late Ludevina Silva (late Jose), and the late Jose Silva (Laura). Survived by her adoring grandchildren Nancy, Karen, Melissa, and Michael, as well as by her cherished five great-grandchildren. Will also be greatly missed by her loving niece, Mary Levesley, and her nephew, Carlos Silva. Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 12th from 5p.m. - 7p.m. It is mandatory that all guests practice physical distancing and wear a face mask or a face covering. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait before entering the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00a.m. on Monday, July 13th, 2020, at St. Mary's Church. The same restrictions shall apply at church, and there will be an enforced capacity limit of 50 people at the church. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington.