Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Eberhard (Eddy) and the late John Nickel. Loving mother of Doris (Anthony Dyach), Andrew Nickel (Angie) and the late Robert Nickel (Kathy). Cherished Oma of Christa (Matt), Jacqui, John, Joshua and Anitra. Loved sister of Inge (George) and the late Karl (Valerie). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Drive, Stoney Creek on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service in the chapel at 7 p.m. Cremation to follow. In Maria's memory, donations to or St. Joseph's Healthcare would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020