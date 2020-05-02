In her 84th year, has peacefully passed away surrounded by her children. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Palmeri. Loving mother of Anna Maria (Anthony Costa), Raffaella (Graham Berry), Salvatore (Rosa Palmeri). Much loved and treasured nonna of Philip and Angela Costa, Jennifer and Steve Faria, Joseph Palmeri, Samantha Berry, Joshua Berry and Michael Palmeri. She is also the sweet and cherished great-grandmother of Paris and Austin Faria. Loving sister to Vincenzo (Rina) Petrelli, Michele (Kathryn) Petrelli, the late Rosa (Pasquale) Scutari. Dear sister-in-law to Gioacchino and Maria Palmeri, Pietra and the late Giuseppe Morabito, and to the late Giuseppina and the late Nicola Cino. She will be greatly missed by all her nieces and nephews that she loved so much. Maria was a long-time member of the Albion Falls congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and will be missed by all her friends and spiritual family. The family would like to thank Dr. Ayeni and the nurses and PSW's of Birch Terrace at St. Peter's at Chedoke for their compassion and care. They would also like to acknowledge the care and compassion that Dr. J. Corsini showed as her physician for many years. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home. Private family entombment at Bayview Cemetery and Mausoleum, Burlington. A memorial talk will be video-streamed via Zoom on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 3 p.m. Please contact family for memorial talk connection details. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 2, 2020.