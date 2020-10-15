Peacefully, with family by her side Maria Noémia entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 80. Maria was the loving wife of Jacinto for 60 years. Beloved mother of Manuel (Kelly), Eduardo Jorge (Sandra) and Elizabeth (Jonathan). Amazing Vavo to Nicholas, Joshua, Geoffrey, Jonathan, Adam, Veronica, Ethan, Ryan and Julia. Maria also leaves behind five great-grandchildren. She will also be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews in Canada and in the U.S. Maria is reunited with her sister Euzébia and her parents Escolastica and João. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 63 Highway 20 East, Stoney Creek on Monday, October 19th at 10:00 a.m. followed by private family Entombment. A very special thank you to the nurses on 4 west at Hamilton General Hospital for all their care and support. May she find peace and comfort in the arms of the Lord. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please Sign the Online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Please be aware that masks are mandatory and there may be a wait time upon entering the Funeral Home for the visitation due to capacity restrictions. Your patience is very much appreciated.