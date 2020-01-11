|
Born on April 16, 1933 in Agrigento, Sicily, Italy. Peacefully passed away on January 9, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital, in her 87th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Francesco. Loving mother of Josie and Allan Makinson and Rosetta and Albert Neglia. Cherished Nonna of Antonio, Francesco and Michael Neglia. Dear sister and sister-in-law to the late Calogero and Giuseppina Russo, Angela and the late Alfonso Bonomo, Giuseppe and Gandolfa Russo, the late Gerlando Russo, Elena and Gianni Fiumara, Ottavio and Maria Russo, Antonio and Paola Russo and Carlo Russo and Nancy Bodden. Maria will also be remembered by many cousins, nieces and nephews in Canada, U.S. and Italy. Family wishes to thank Rita Gaudreau for her support and dedication throughout the years; Dr. Spenser, for his support and excellent care; to all the personal support staff from Paramed who helped our Mom maintain her independence and remain in her beloved home; and to the doctors and staff at the General Hospital. Visitation will take place at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East on Sunday from 2:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at All Souls Church on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12 noon. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020