Passed away at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her parents Olivo and Liugia Facca, and her beloved husband Mario Pilot (2005). Loving mother of Dario (Patricia), Lucia (Ed), Loris (Gloria), Clara (Jim) and Robert (Maria). Cherished nonna of Andy (Amanda), Amanda (Matt), Michael (Stephanie), Rebecca (Eric), Olivia and Vanessa, and great-grandmother of 5 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Delia Laurenti. Maria will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. Vigil Prayers at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Eugene's Roman Catholic Church (corner of Parkdale and Queenston Road in Hamilton) on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. Private Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. If desired, memorial contributions to St. Eugene's Roman Catholic Church would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of people who may attend the Visitation and Funeral Mass. Please RSVP in advance on Maria's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home. All visitors are kindly asked to follow Covid-19 restrictions and practice social distancing.www.smithsfh.com