|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maria on February 6, 2020 in her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband Leonardo. Loving mother of Maria and Donato Fiorillo, John Policelli, Rosemary and Han Wanders. Grandmother of Phil and Enia Fiorillo, and Leo Fiorillo; great-grandmother of Emily, Erica, and Erin. Sadly missed by neighbours Joe and Natalie Araujo, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Beloved sister-in-law of the late Nicolo and Beatrice Sbrocchi; Grazia and (late) Donato Policelli, Rosa and (late) Frank Sabatino, Tony and Tina Policelli. Special thanks to the staff of the 3rd floor Grace Villa. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - Hamilton, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Cancer Assist Program, or a would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020