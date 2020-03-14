|
|
The Family of the late Maria Chiarelli would like to express our appreciation of love and support during this very difficult time. Words cannot begin to express the overwhelming kindness and support that you have given us during our time of sorrow. Thank you all for your visits, prayers, memorial masses, charitable donations and floral tributes. A very special thanks to Father Don and Staff at Annunciation of our Lord Roman Catholic Parish, Bay Gardens Funeral Home and Marquis Gardens and Staff. With Love and Gratitude, The Chiarelli, Mulé, Bianco and Cino Families.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020