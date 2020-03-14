Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Chiarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Salvatrice (Cino) Chiarelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Salvatrice (Cino) Chiarelli Obituary
The Family of the late Maria Chiarelli would like to express our appreciation of love and support during this very difficult time. Words cannot begin to express the overwhelming kindness and support that you have given us during our time of sorrow. Thank you all for your visits, prayers, memorial masses, charitable donations and floral tributes. A very special thanks to Father Don and Staff at Annunciation of our Lord Roman Catholic Parish, Bay Gardens Funeral Home and Marquis Gardens and Staff. With Love and Gratitude, The Chiarelli, Mulé, Bianco and Cino Families.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -