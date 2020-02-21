|
Maria passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Joseph's Hospital on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of Paolino for 54 years. Loving and devoted mother of the late Michael Chiarelli, Sally Mulé (Eddie), Christine Bianco (Charlie). Cherished Nonna of Paul James, Andy, Joseph, Samantha, Charlie and Dante. Dear sister of Sam and Gina Cino, Roger and Teresa Cino, Maryann and the late Michael Saracino, Joe and Salvina Chiarelli, Sam and Nicolina Chiarelli, Charlie and Rose Chiarelli. Maria will be dearly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Maria will be remembered for the unconditional love she had for her family, especially her grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton (905.574.0405) on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with vigil at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Annunciation of Our Lord Church, 280 Limeridge Road West, Hamilton on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Ancaster. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph's Hospital. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020