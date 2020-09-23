Heaven has welcomed an Angel. Mary passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Saviour on September 19, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital after a short illness. She was surrounded by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years Luciano (Louie), her loving children Sue (Brad Crompton), and Mark (Karen) and loving grandsons Jordan and Braeden. She was a loving Nonna to Nicole Crompton (Tom Martin), and Lisa MacKay (Andrew), and held a special love and joy for her great-grandchildren Jordyn and Jaxon. Mary was pre-deceased by her parents Argia (Buzzelli) and Vittorio Rucci. Born in Gagliano Aterno, Italy on May 18, 1934, Mary immigrated to Canada in 1951, and married Louie on October 18, 1958. She was a strong, caring, thoughtful woman who was dedicated to her family, and always providing an insightful perspective to help us cope during any of life's challenges. You will remain forever in our hearts. We will miss you dearly. Our family is forever grateful to the staff at Burloak Long-Term Care for her care over the past 6 years. They became an extension of our Family. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Joseph Brant hospital emergency department and ICU in Mary's final days. We thank them all for their dedication and compassion. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A private funeral is planned. For those who wish, donations in memory of Mary to Parkinson's Society or the charity of your choice
are appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca