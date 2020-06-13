It is with great sadness that the family of Maria Stravato announce her peaceful passing on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Anson Place, Hagersville, in her 95 year. Beloved wife to the late Paul Stravato for 76 years. Loving mother to Mena (Reinhold) and Paul Jr. Proud nonna to Mark (Pauline), Mike (Joanna), Brian, Mike, Ashlee (Matt) and Tony. Bis nonna to 7 great grandchildren and Grande Bis nonna to one little great, great grandson. A private family service will be held in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL followed by entombment at the Bayview Mausoleum. The family would like to thank Dr. Drijber and all of the staff of Anson Place for their wonderful care and support. A celebration of life will take place for both Maria and Paul at a later date. Prayer Loving God our Father, Your power brings us to life. Your care guides our lives, and by Your command we return to the dust from which we came. Amare Dio Padre nostro, Il tuo potere ci porta alla vita. il tue cure guidano le nostre vite, e con il tuo comando torniamo alla polvere da dovei veniamo.