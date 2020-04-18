Home

Maria Winchester

Maria Winchester Obituary
1951 - 2020 We are sad to announce the departure of our sister Maria on April 7, 2020. Maria was the sister to Henry and Helena Romanowski, aunt to Geoffrey and Christopher Romanowski. Maria was fond of her cousins Margaret Martin and Paul Kieraszewicz. Godmorther to Jason Heinbecker. Cremation will take place. A Celebration of Mass St. Stanislaus Church in Hamilton, scheduled for a later date. Maria's remains will be placed in the crypt of her parents Edward (2011) and Zofia Romanowski (2017) at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. We struggled to understand one another, yet you were loved without saying...Your thoughtfulness and lively courageous spirit will forever be in our thoughts...Be at peace dear sister.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020
