Born in Prudnik, Poland June 12,1950. Died in hospital on Friday, August 28, 2020. Grew up in Szczawnica in southern Poland, where he unofficially became a goral, a man of the mountains. Known by family and friends for his command of the kitchen, the recipe for his famous cheesecake will forever remain a mystery. Uncle Marian was loved by his many relations for his absurd humour and rapport with young children. Survived by his wife Barbara (nee Machowska), daughters Margaret and Magda and grandkids - Emily, Sean, and Walker. Marian was loved by many both in Canada and in Poland and will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place. A service will take place in the afternoon on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Holy Rosary Church (287 Plains Road East, in Burlington). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dodsworth & Brown require those wishing to attend the funeral mass, to please call the funeral home to reserve a time. All attendees are required to wear a mask at all times and to provide their names, addresses and phone numbers when making an appointment. Please call (905) 637-5233 between 9:00-5:00 to reserve a seat. Thank you.