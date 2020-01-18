|
|
On Monday, January 13, Marian left us to rejoin her late husband Donald Mackenzie and her daughter Ellen Mackenzie Hall. She was just a few weeks away from her 92nd birthday. She is survived by her son, Robert Mackenzie, her grandsons, Robert Hall and Andrew Hall, her sister Audrey Guild (Ralph), her brother Alan Stewart (Linda), honorary sons Warren Hall and Leonard Plumpton and special friend Karen Robertson. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Avenue East, Hamilton, Funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens to follow the service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for the MACKENZIE family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020