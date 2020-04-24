|
KELLY, Marian Edna October 10, 1919 - April 19,2020 Marian passed away quietly in her 101st year under the kind and attentive care of the staff at Extendicare. Marian was born in Hamilton Ontario to Albert and Edna Townsend. Marian was predeceased by her brother John and sister in law Margaret Townsend and her nephew Tom Townsend. Marian trained as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital and worked as the head operating nurse for many years . She found the love of her life in her husband Kenneth Kelly and spent many happy years together until his passing. Marian, an avid reader all her life, her love of reading led to her work at Duncan's. Marian was uniquely talented and the family remembers the many beautiful quilts, afghans and decorations she crafted throughout the years. Left to remember her generous and talented spirit are her niece and nephews, Mary Davidson and her husband Larry (deceased), Gerry and Barbara Townsend, Michael and Laura Townsend and David Berg Townsend. As per her wishes interment has already taken place.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 24, 2020